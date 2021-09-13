Pressure mounts on state govt

SHILLONG, Sep 12: Four pressure groups on Sunday demanded an overhaul of the state Cabinet, including the Chief Minister for taking a long time to suspend the top police officers responsible for killing former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged fake encounter at his residence on August 13.

These groups are Khasi Students’ Union, Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People, Hynniewtrep National Youth Front and Ri Bhoi Youth Federation.

In a statement, FKJGP president Wellbirth Rani wanted to know who issued the order to shoot Thangkhiew if Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui was in the dark. “We would also like to know if he has really stepped down or it is only a drama just to wash his hands of the crime. We warn the state government to act immediately before it is too late. We will not hesitate to adopt some stringent strategies against its adamant attitude,” Rani said.

He also said the four pressure groups want the state government to implement the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Amendment legislation in toto as promised. The state government should also notify the District Task Force Committee to closely monitor the entry of people from outside, he said.

On the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), Rani said the state government should make it clear to the Centre whether or not ILP would be granted. “We met Home Minister Amit Shah twice; he did not utter a single word on the ILP issue on both occasions. The people of the state are now in the dark,” he said.

The FKJGP president further said the state government should take a decision on the shifting of Harijan Colony at the earliest. “All the people settled illegally at Harijan Colony should be asked to vacate so that the land can be used for the benefit of the general public,” Rani said.

He said the government should resolve these issues to prevent any protest from taking place in the state.