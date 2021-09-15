Hate video circulator Vicky Dey still untraceable: Conrad Sangma

SHILLONG, Sept 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday informed the House that Vicky Dey who is wanted for allegedly spreading hate videos still remained untraced.

Replying to a call attention motion on a news item about Vicky Dey who is still absconding even after a year of an FIR being filled against him, Conrad Sangma on September, 2020 an FIR was filed in Lumdiengjri Police station against Vicky Dey for circulating videos which will incite communal tensions between tribal and non-tribal people.

In the video, Dey had alleged that some NGOs are forcing non-tribals to shut down their shops in Ichamati.

According to Sangma, the FIR filed against him was registered and transferred to Shella Police station and investigation was carried out.

In October 2020, two more individuals filed a complaint against Vicky Dey, Prontush Sarkar, Mridul Das and Binayak Roy for circulating false information with intention to cause breach and misleading governor and Prime Ministers Office

Sangma said that the case was registered and investigated and during the investigation, a look- out notice was issued to SP of North Goa and South Goa as it was suspected that the accused had been hiding there but Goa police informed that the accused could not be traced.

In addition, a look-out notice was also issued to Commissioner of Police, Kolkata and SP (CID) Meghalaya has also sent a look-out notice to all the states.

Earlier, while moving the call attention motion, Umroi legislator, George Lyngdoh said that it was nearly one year since the FIR had been filed against Dey who spread hate video that speaks ill against the citizens of Meghalaya.

Stating that the hate videos of Dey are serious violation of freedom of speech and expression, the MLA also slammed Meghalaya police for its inaction on the FIR adding that such inaction would only encourage Dey to spread more hate videos.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also took note of the MLA criticisism of police saying that it was not fair for the MLA to criticize police department as they were making huge sacrifices to keep the citizens life safe.