Congress MLAs stage walkout

SHILLONG, Sep 15: The Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Assembly protesting Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh’s decision to not allow a discussion on the demand for the immediate suspension of top police officials, involved in the alleged fake encounter killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

In fact, the entire’s day proceeding was conducted in the absence of the Opposition members.

Lyngdoh had initially admitted a short duration discussion moved by Opposition Chief Whip and Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie and it was supposed to be taken up on Wednesday.

Later, the Speaker wrote to the MLA to inform that the discussion tabled by him will not be taken up since the Advocate General advised that the matter is sub judice. His reference was to the judicial probe ordered into the incident.

The Opposition MLAs pleaded before the Speaker to allow the discussion to be taken up, assuring that they would stick to the arguments based only on the demand for suspension of the police officials. But he remained unmoved.

Sawkmie said as an elected representative, he is expected to raise issues concerning the people. “I know the Speaker’s ruling is final but we will stage a walkout as this very important discussion has not been allowed,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma argued that the discussion to suspend the police officials cannot be considered as sub judice. He said the suspension relates to administrative functions and it will in no way influence the judicial probe.

“Going by the stand of the government, it strongly indicates that they are hell-bent upon sticking to the decision. They want to completely stonewall any possibility of discussion,” Sangma said.

He said it will be a futile exercise to continue to deliberate on the matter since the government’s intent is very clear. It will be better for the Opposition members to walkout to demonstrate disapproval of the government’s intent, he said.

After this, the Congress MLAs staged the walkout. They shouted slogans such as “MDA govt down, down” and “Conrad Sangma down, down” on the Assembly premises.

Later, the Opposition leader said it was necessary for the government to reconsider whatever decision it made.

“How can the government remain adamant? The suspension of these senior police officers will facilitate a free and fair inquiry,” he observed.

Alleging that the government is protecting the police officials, he asked how this would help the state and the process of inquiry.

Reacting to the Congress’s walkout, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said this is nothing new in a democracy. He said the Opposition has the right to raise an objection. He said this happens also in the Parliament.

The CM also said that the Speaker had disallowed the discussion based on Rule 59 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly which says any subject, which is under the purview of the judiciary or any inquiry, cannot be taken up during the session since it is sub-judice.

The CM said the Speaker disallowed the discussion in deference to the rule. He said it is the Speaker’s prerogative to allow or disallow a discussion.

“Blaming the government is wrong since we don’t run the Assembly,” he said.

When pointed out that the Speaker had allowed a discussion on the matter on Tuesday, Sangma said there were questions on the IED blast and the Speaker felt the discussion would not touch the inquiry part. “But, at one point, when the Speaker felt the question was headed towards the inquiry, he stopped it,” he said.

Talking about the Congress’s claim that the suspension of the police officials is an administrative procedure, Sangma said the demand is linked to the inquiry.

The Speaker said he had disallowed the discussion since he thought it would be difficult for him to decide during the course of deliberations which matter is sub-judice and which is not.

“I know if I ask the members to stop, they will not and the damage is done. The opinion of the Advocate General was that Rule 59 prohibits a short duration discussion as the matter is sub judice,” Lyngdoh said.

He further said he had received a letter from the Home department that said the matter would attract Rule 59.

The Speaker said that he would examine if chanting of slogans by Opposition MLAs while staging the walkout warrants any kind of action.

“Let me first examine the matter as I have been informed that the MLAs had shouted slogans,” Lyngdoh told reporters after the end of the day’s proceedings.