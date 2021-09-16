Conrad confirms militant activities

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday confirmed intelligence inputs about the movement of some militant groups in the state.

“We have got intelligence inputs that movement is taking place and that is the reason why checks and operations have increased in every district,” he told reporters while referring to Tuesday’s incident.

Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma had on Tuesday said members of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) were moving into the Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills region and a few youths of the state were following them.

“We are very much aware of it. To specifically mention any group would not be appropriate right now without proper intelligence but yes, some movement is taking place,” the Chief Minister said.

On the allegations of the Congress that the state government is being adamant, he said: “I don’t understand what they mean by adamant attitude but when it comes to law-and-order the government and the police have been very alert and that is the reason why all these operations are taking place.”

He asserted that the government has always acted upon suggestions from anyone in the opposition or the public.

The CM had earlier said he has not seen the official report on commandoes gunning down an unidentified man who had emptied an automatic rifle on the police near Sherwood School on the outskirts of Tura on Tuesday night.

“The West Garo Hills police received information about the movement of arms on a particular route. The police accordingly put a Naka. An individual approached on a bike, got off and fired a few rounds from the weapon in his heavy backpack,” he said.

“Luckily, the police were prepared for any kind of situation and retaliated. The man succumbed to bullet injuries and investigation is on,” Sangma said, adding that the Home Minister or the department will issue a proper statement after collecting the details.