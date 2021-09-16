Govt keen to tap state’s hydro potential

SHILLONG, Sep 15: The Conrad K Sangma government is keen to tap the state’s hydropower potential to meet the rising demand of power.

Replying to a motion moved by Phulbari MLA, SG Esmatur Mominin about the difficulties being faced by the Power department as well as the consumers, Power Minister, James Sangma lamented that the state has been able to utilise only 5-10% of its potential of more than 3,000 MW so far.

Talking about the damaged transformers in villages which have not been replaced due to pending bills against the locals, the Minister said the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited, which is a commercial organisation with commercial interests, has not been able to clear dues that have accumulated over the years.

“One way to recover the dues is by putting the clause of clearing a minimum of 30% before any damaged transformer is replaced. This system has worked as the corporation has been able to recover dues,” the Power minister said. At the same time, he said the department is trying to make sure the services to the public are not disrupted and the damaged transformers replaced, irrespective of the amount pending.

The Minister assured that the families of persons died due to electrocution would be compensated at the earliest.

Earlier, several MLAs highlighted the problems being faced by the people in their constituencies to get electricity.