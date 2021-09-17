116 infiltrators nabbed in state since 2018, House told

SHILLONG, Sep 16: Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday informed the Assembly that a total of 116 Bangladeshi infiltrators/migrants have been apprehended in the state since 2018.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA, Winnerson D Sangma, during Question Hour, Rymbui said that 36 Bangladeshi migrants were detected in 2018, 18 in 2019, 37 in 2020 and 25 till August 31 this year. A total of 44 migrants are currently lodged in jails while 72 have been deported.

Rymbui further revealed that the numbers of interstate migrants detected in the state without proper documents between 2018 and 2020-21 is 16,400.

Giving the break-up, the minister said that 5,460 migrants were detected in 2018, 7,626 in 2019, 2,122 in 2020 while 1,192 have been detected till date in 2021.

Earlier, Congress MLA from Mawsynram, Himalaya M. Shangpliang urged the government to turn the infiltration camp at Hat Mawdon under his constituency into a police outpost.

Informing the House that this camp is located in the marketplace which is a few kilometers away from the international border, Shangpliang said there is hardly any work at the particular infiltration camp.

Recalling that he had call on Director General of Police, R. Chandranathan, who had assured construction of the police outpost, Shangpliang expressed surprise over a recent government response that there was no plan for creation of a police outpost.

The MLA revealed that Bangladeshi citizens were transgressing inside the Indian territory and looting agricultural produce like betel nuts and added that a police outpost would help in thwarting such activities.

In his reply, the Home Minister said that there are 30 infiltration posts in the state and there are Superintendents of Police (Infiltration) in three districts.

Out of the 30 infiltration posts, eight are in South Garo Hills, four in Ri Bhoi, three each in East Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills, two each in West Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills and East Garo Hills, and one each in South West Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, NCP legislator from Gambegre, Saleng A. Sangma, stressed on the need to be vigilant over the presence of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh who might attempt to illegally enter India through the porous border.