Patriots beat Kings to lift maiden CPL title

Basseterre, Sep 16: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots claimed their first-ever Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title as they defeated the Saint Lucia Kings by three wickets in a closely-fought encounter at Warner Park here.

The Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and chose to bat. Despite losing wickets at key stages of the game, they built a total around the batting of Roston Chase, allowing the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall and Keemo Paul to play with attacking intent and guide them to 159/7.

In what was a dramatic final, the Patriots managed to successfully chase their target with Dominic Drakes, the hero with the bat, scoring 48 off 24 balls and securing a remarkable last ball victory.

It was a dream start for the Kings with the ball, as Chris Gayle was bowled by a Chase delivery and Evin Lewis was caught out, with Chase being the fielder. Joshua da Silva and Sherfane Rutherford began to rebuild, but quick wickets, including that of captain DJ Bravo, saw the Patriots in trouble at 95-5.

Things took a thrilling turn as Drakes recorded his highest-ever score in cricket, firing six boundaries to take the Patriots over the line in dramatic fashion. (IANS)

Brief scores:

Lucia Kings 159/7 (20 Ovs)

(R Cornwall 43,

R Chase 43; N Shah 2/26) Patriots 160/7 (20 Ovs)

(D Drakes 48 *,

J Da Silva 37;

W Riaz 2/36) .