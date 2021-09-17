Proposals for new districts, sub-divisions under examination: Conrad

SHILLONG, Sept 17 : Meghalaya Government is examining the proposals of creating new districts and sub-divisions in the state during this year 2021-2022.

Replying to a query in the State Assembly from George Lyngdoh, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today said that as of now, government had decided in principle to upgrade Mairang sub division into a district while other proposals are under examination.

He also informed that the parameters on which new districts and sub divisions will be created include extent of the area, population, distance from existing district/ sub division headquarters and others

Raising a supplementary, George Lyngdoh sought for a comparative analysis of pending demands for creation of districts and civil sub divisions.

In reply, Sangma said that the Government could place analysis and proposal about eight of them but it would not be final.