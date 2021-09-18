.. but Sidhu is a disaster: Amarinder

CHANDIGARH, Sept 18 : Senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned from his post as the Chief Minister of Punjab after months of political tussle, saying he stepped down as he felt ‘humiliated’.

Amarinder Singh also termed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh as a ‘disaster’ who would not be acceptable to him as his successor.

“Let them appoint who they trust,” he said, taking a dig at the party leadership.

“I had decided in the morning. I had spoken to the Congress President in the morning. I had told her that I am resigning,” he added.

Amarinder Singh, who was at the helm in his second stint, also told a news channel that he would never accept Sidhu as the Chief Minister.

“He is a total disaster. He could not run a single ministry. How will he run the whole state? I know the man. He has no capability,” Amarinder Singh said.

IANS