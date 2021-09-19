James’ Power goes to Tynsong

SHILLONG, Sep 18: After months-long clamour for James Sangma’s ouster from the controversy-ridden Power department, a fresh Cabinet rejig on Saturday relieved James of Power department and passed the baton to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

With this, James, in a span of one and a half years, has been stripped of two portfolios — Home in February 2020 and Power in September 2021.

Following the fresh Cabinet reshuffle on Saturday, James has been reallocated the Health and Family Welfare department, which was earlier held by Tynsong.

James, save Health department, now holds Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forest and Environment, Law, Taxation, Registration and Stamps departments.

Meanwhile, with the fresh reshuffle, Tynsong now holds departments of Power, Housing, Parliamentary Affairs and Public Works Department (Roads).

The chief minister also took away Transport portfolio from Sniawbhalang Dhar and allocated it to his nephew, Dasakhiatbha Lamare.

Tourism department, held earlier by the chief minister, has been allocated to Sniawbhalang Dhar following the rejig.

It may be mentioned that James removal from the Power department comes in the wake of vehement demands, not only from the Opposition but also from select MDA coalition partners over alleged irregularities in the MeECL and Power department.