Chelsea thump Spurs 3-0

LONDON, Sep 19: Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games as Thomas Tuchel’s team deservedly beat Tottenham.

After managing no shots on target in the first half, the visitors looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Blues opened the scoring four minutes after the re-start, when Thiago Silva headed past Hugo Lloris from Marcos Alonso’s corner.

Half-time substitute N’Golo Kante added a second with his first goal in 49 league appearances, though his long-range effort took a massive deflection from Eric Dier.

Antonio Rudiger found the bottom corner in injury time to complete the win.

Spurs started the game brightly and were the better side in the first half, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side managed just two shots on target throughout and struggled to find a response after going behind.

Silva, Alonso, Rudiger, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner all came close as the Blues enjoyed 10 second-half shots on target, but Lloris made a number of saves to deny them.

Chelsea are one of only three teams yet to lose in the Premier League this season, along with Liverpool and Manchester United.

The victory lifts the Blues to joint top of the table, alongside Jurgen Klopp’s side

Spur’s struggle in front of goal

After winning their opening three Premier League games, it is now back-to-back 3-0 defeats for Spurs, who have scored just one goal from open play this season.

Following a difficult Europa Conference League draw against Rennes on Thursday, Spurs started the game full of energy and showed their attacking intent from the first whistle.

Nuno’s side were buoyed by the return of Son Heung-min, who returned to the squad after missing two games with a calf strain.

The South Korean was at the heart of Spurs’ early chances and it was he who managed the only shot on target in the first half.

But Chelsea were resolute and difficult to break down. After the break it was one-way traffic as Chelsea grew into the game and a flat Spurs side looked lethargic after going behind.

Harry Kane was kept quiet and restricted to just two chances and often looked lost at the top of the pitch. It is the first time since 2015-16 that Kane has failed to score in his first four League appearances. (Agencies)