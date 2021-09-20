MDC raises deplorable road woes with CM

TURA, Sept 20: GHADC MDC from Rongrong Rinaldo Koksi Sangma has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the deplorable conditions of road and bridges in North Garo Hills District especially in Resubelpara and Mendipathar areas.

In his memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the MDC informed that the Badri Rai company which was allotted work on a particular road had kept the work pending halfway which was greatly inconveniencing commuters.

‘The earth cutting along the stretch from Resu Dekachang to Beri Beri has caused much difficulty and disrupted normal traffic, sometimes even causing accidents. Besides, major connecting bridges in and around Resubelpara are still wooden and in urgent need of repairs,” Sangma said.

According to the MDC, repeated appeals to concerned authorities to convert the wooden bridges to RCC have fallen on deaf ears, making the district with one of the worst roads in the region. Sangma, on behalf of the people of Resubelpara urged the Chief Minister to look into the matter and to direct the Badri Rai company to complete the incomplete road at the earliest.