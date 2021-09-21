Split in Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai official

SHILLONG, Sep 20: The split in the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai, a conglomerate of 11 organisations, is official.

It was formed last month to demand justice for former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew who was killed by the police in an alleged fake encounter.

The three pressure groups of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front of Mawlai Circle reconfirmed on Monday that they have taken over the movement as the eight other organisations are now a part of the newly-floated Ka Sur U Paidbah Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep.

Stating that the question of sidelining the eight organisations does not arise, KSU Mawlai Circle president, Rapbor Nongrum said they are averse to joining the new umbrella organisation as the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai needs to drum up more support from various groups and Dorbar Shnong within Shillong and East Khasi Hills to take the movement forward. “We felt the decision to form the new conglomerate was taken in a hurry. We will continue to remain in the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai as long as our demand for the suspension of three top police officials is not met with,” Nongrum said.

He said it is up to the eight organisations to decide if they would continue to remain in the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai. He clarified that they have not elected any office bearers of the conglomerate.

Meanwhile, FKJGP Mawlai Circle president, Khrawkupar Nongsiej dismissed the allegation that they had hijacked the movement.

“How can we hijack the movement when we have been a part of the Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai right from the beginning?” Nongsiej asked.

Reacting to the allegation that some individuals have been trying to gain political mileage out of this issue, he said they would not like to speak ill about anyone.

“But I am sure people will know the truth in the coming months,” Nongsiej said, adding the Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) is backing the conglomerate, though not directly.

“We come from pressure groups which teach us to respect the Dorbar Shnong,” he added.

The MTD was earlier accused of maintaining a close rapport with the government and trying to derail the movement.

The Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Phudmuri, Sylvester Nongtnger had alleged that some Rangbah Shnong from Mawlai were acting as the agents of the government.