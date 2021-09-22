ADE condemns Loyola incident, offers condolences to victim’s family

TURA, Sept 22; The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) from Tura on Wednesday offered its deepest condolences to the family of late Cherian M. Sangma who lost his life in a tragic incident at Loyola School in Williamnagar on Tuesday while at the same time condemning the school authorities for engaging students in menial labour which led to the teenagers death.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the grief stricken family of Cherian. ADE also strongly condemns school authorities for engaging school students in menial labour. It is unacceptable but common knowledge that various schools are doing the same in various parts of the state. This incident should be an eye opener for such institutions to avoid such fatal accidents in the near future,” association President Dalseng Bira Ch Momin said in a release.

The association also issued a stern warning to all such institutions who engage students in menial labour that it would be forced to take necessary steps against them if they do not stop. An appeal was also made to the concerned authorities to take steps to punish those responsible for the incident as well as to offer necessary aid to the victim’s family.