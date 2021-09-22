Missed out on ‘historic moment’ says Latham

Dubai, Sep 21: New Zealand batsman Tom Latham on Tuesday admitted that his team missed out on a “historic moment” by cancelling the Pakistan tour but asserted that the decision was based on players’ safety.

Just hours before the start of the first ODI at Rawalpindi on Friday, New Zealand called off the Pakistan tour, citing security concerns.

Latham was named skipper for the Pakistan series, where they were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

“… it was a historic moment for New Zealand Cricket to be back there 18 years since they were last there. To be part of that was going to be something special, but obviously things changed,” Latham told New Zealand’s in-house media channel according to ESPNcricinfo. (PTI).