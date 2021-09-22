Mukul holds dialogue with TMC

SHILLONG, Sep 21: In a major development that might bring in a paradigm shift in the political landscape of Meghalaya, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Mukul Sangma held a meeting with Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata, sources confirmed late on Tuesday night.

Sangma met the Trinamool Congress second-in-command at Netaji House, Kolkata on Tuesday. Following the meeting, Sangma began his return journey to Tura, the sources added.

However, efforts to confirm the same from the TMC office-bearers and Parliamentarians in Kolkata did not yield any result.

Earlier, some Congress MLAs had confirmed that TMC was trying to make inroads in Meghalaya and had approached them.