Uproar over student’s death in EGH school

TURA, Sep 21: The death of a teenage student of Loyola School of Williamnagar in a tragic accident that involved carrying logs of timber on Tuesday morning has raised tempers among concerned parents over the decision of the school authorities to compel students to do menial labour.

With tempers flaring and angry citizens of the town baying for justice, the headmaster of the Jesuit education institute, Fr. Melwyn Fernandes was compelled to seek refuge inside Williamnagar police station on Tuesday night.

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe ordered a magisterial investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the student.

Cherian Bemik M Sangma of Class IX was part of a group of students who were tasked with removing six timber logs lying on the school ground at around 10.30 am on Tuesday. The boys were pushing the logs off the field into a nearby slope when they lost control and a log fell on the student who sustained grievous injuries.

“A group of five boys, that included Cherian on one side, lifted a log with the intention of throwing it off the field. The boys picked up the log to throw it but lost coordination resulting in the log falling on Cherian who was lifting it alone from the other side,” the Loyola fathers said.

The headmaster rushed the injured student to Williamnagar Civil Hospital but he was declared brought dead.

The incident cast a gloom over the entire school, particularly among its students and parents and angers flared over demand for justice.

The civil hospital was mobbed with people and authorities had to confine the headmaster and other Jesuit priests into a room in the hospital to prevent any untoward incident.

“It happened so fast; we never expected such an incident to happen. I had requested if any students would help and they all volunteered. Things happened so quickly we had no idea what had occurred initially. I myself lifted the boy and rushed him to the hospital but it was so shocking and tragic,” said Fr Fernandes while speaking to The Shillong Times on Tuesday night.

In view of the threat of possible violence, the school headmaster has been kept back in the Williamnagar police station to spend the night.

The remains of the young boy, who used to reside at Williamnagar Medical Colony, was taken for the last rites to his home town in Rongjeng after post mortem on Tuesday evening.

GSU demands headmaster’s removal

The Garo Students’ Union Eastern Zone has condemned the incident and blamed the school authorities for enforcing hard labour by way of carrying logs which led to the accident.

The union demanded the removal of Fr Melwyn Fernandes and sought appropriate legal action against him for “his incautious and negligence that caused the loss of precious life of a student.

The students union has also announced that they will be holding a candlelight service at 5:30 pm on Wednesday in front of the DC’s office to condole the death of the student.

Loyola expresses shock

The Jesuit-run Loyola School in Williamnagar has expressed shock over the untimely death of the student.

“The management, staff and students are deeply shocked and anguished by this tragedy. The loss of a precious life caused by this accident is extremely painful. Master Cherian Bimik M. Sangma was a bright and talented student. No words will suffice to console the family who has lost a dear one. He will be greatly missed by one and all,” a statement by the school management.