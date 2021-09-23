KHADC rues border panels snub

SHILLONG, Sep 22: Titosstarwell Chyne, Chief Executive Member of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), has lamented that the ADCs were not included in the three regional committees, constituted by the state government towards resolving the state’s border disputes with Assam.

“We were a part and parcel of the district committees constituted initially. As such, it came as a surprise to us when we learnt about the non-inclusion of the ADCs in the three regional committees, which are headed by a Cabinet Minister each,” Chyne told reporters on Wednesday.

Stating that it will be difficult for him to say why the government decided so, he, however, said the KHADC has already collected land documents from the traditional Himas and landowners living along the interstate border. “We have already started compiling the documents and preparing the final report as suggested during the meeting of the district committees,” Chyne said.

He said the KHADC will hold a meeting each in Nongpoh and Nongstoin in the first week of October to get the views of the traditional heads.

“We will incorporate the views of the traditional heads in our report,” Chyne said.

Replying to a query, he said it is up to the government to decide if it needs the cooperation of the ADCs to reinforce documentation and claims on the disputed areas.

Stating that the council will abide by the documents provided by the traditional heads, he said the question of give-and-take policy does not arise at the moment.

“We will require proper documentation to reinforce claims on the disputed areas,” Chyne stated.

The three regional committees were constituted to examine the present status of six “areas of differences” such as Tarabari, Gizang and Hahim in West Khasi Hills, Ratacherra in East Jaintia Hills and Boklapara and Khanapara-Pilangkata in Ri Bhoi districts.

Three similar committees were constituted by the Assam government as well. The decision to form the six committees was made by the Chief Ministers of the two states recently.

Meghalaya CM, Conrad K Sangma had recently stated that the chairmen of the committees of both states will conduct meetings, hold consultations with stakeholders, make site visits and submit the report of their findings by October 20.

He made the statement after holding a video conference with his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The meeting, attended by the chairmen and members of the committees, discussed the development so far.

“The six regional committees formed earlier will complete joint inspection in the areas of differences by October 20 for mutually agreeable solutions,” the Assam CM had tweeted.