AHAM cautions Conrad on proposed 6th schedule amendment

TURA, Sep 24: The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) from Tura o Friday urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to reconsider its recommendations to the Central Government with regard to the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule as well as the creation of village councils in the region.

In its memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the movement expressed appreciation to the government for rejecting the proposed inclusion of the term ‘unrepresented tribes’ in the Sixth Schedule but at the same time added that the proposal for having an elected body such as the Village Council shall dilute the power and functions of the Nokma.

“The proposed amendment seeks to supersede the traditional institution of Nokma which has been in existence for years by being a custodian of the community asset,” Vice President of the movement George Prince Ch Momin said.

According to the movement, framers of the Indian Constitution were well aware of the ill treatment towards the lower classes by the dominant societies which was why the Sixth Schedule was given to the tribals of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram to safeguard their identities, culture, rights etc as well as to establish an autonomous body for themselves.

The movement however reminded that it had no issues towards the development activities and the policies towards the direct funding of the Centre to GHADC but that diluting the power and functions of the traditional Institution such as Nokmaship was their deepest concern.

Asserting that it stands with organizations and Nokmas from the region which had earlier opposed the proposed amendment, the movement urged the government to take corrective measures failure of which would result in agitation in the days to come.