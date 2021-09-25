Speeding truck kills child in Garo Hills road

TURA, Sept 25: A young child lost his life after a speeding truck engaged in ferrying boulder to the international border in Dalu, West Garo Hills, ran over killing the child in the border village of Purakhasia on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred when the child was on the road and the truck was passing through with considerable speed.

This is the second instance of a child dying in an accident in Garo Hills in the last four days.

Earlier, a Class IX student of Loyola School in Williamnagar died when the timber log he was made to shift fell on his head killing him.

“The driver and the truck have been detained by police,” informed West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police V S Rathore while narrating the Purakhasia incident.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the accident site in Purakhasia, as a grieving mother sat down next to the lifeless body of her child calling for help while passerby villagers stood aside unknown what else to do. They sat up a small barricade with logs around the body to prevent passing vehicles from going over.