Bharat Bandh: Traffic congestion at Delhi-Gurugram border

Gurugram, Sep 27:Amid the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)-called Bharat Bandh on Monday, commuters on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway had to face a huge traffic congestion as the Delhi Police had put barriers at the border to keep a vigil on the farmers entering the national capital.

A heavy presence of security personnel was seen at the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Apart from the central forces, the Delhi Police and the Gurugram Police personnel have barricaded the border. Due to this only two lanes from Jaipur towards Delhi were opened for commuters entering Delhi. The traffic movement on the National Highway-48 was slow and the vehicles were moving bumper to bumper.

The officials of the Gurugram traffic control room said that the traffic movement on the expressway was slow due to the barricades erected by the Delhi Police on the Delhi-Gurugram border and near the Rajokri flyover.

“We have made all arrangements to tackle the protest call given by farmer organisations.

“Police will keep updating people about the traffic situation in Gurugram through the official social media handles,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, adding that while regular traffic can pass, checks are likely to slow it down or lead to jams. More than 1,000 police forces including senior officers have been deployed at all border points,” he said. (IANS)