Jackie Shroff supports film fest on environmental awareness

MUMBAI Sept 30 : Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff is all set to lend his support to the upcoming ‘The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival’ that brings compelling environmental narratives to its audience.

This is the second edition of the festival that is taking place in Panchgani.

Talking about the festival, Jackie said, “Let there be more such films from the whole globe, everyone is concerned about the environment, let us educate through films. And hence it’s important to wish luck and congratulate the team of ALT EFF for such a great initiative. It is a great medium of education of survival and sustainability. Let’s educate ourselves and our kids through such fine films at such a festival that talks about the basics of the forest, the water, the air, the food and the soil”.

Set to take place between October 9 and October 17, ALT EFF is back in 2021 with a compelling and entertaining lineup of environmental films overseen by a distinguished jury and advisory team of the festival. The event holds 44 films, carefully divided into 10 film bundles: Drive-Thru Shorts, Activision, Midnight Tails, What’s On Your Plate?, Sapling Stories (Kids Friendly), Flux & Form, A Chasm of Hope, New Voices, Deep Dive Features, and Programmer’s Choice – representing a total of 31 countries and showcasing 33 India premieres.

Emphasising on the initiative, wildlife filmmaker Mike Pandey said, “Environmental festivals like ALT EFF, bring environmental issues to the forefront and offer viable solutions. They motivate and empower us to take the right step and attempt to make a difference to restore the beauty and sustainability of our only home, this planet we call Earth.”

He adds “Festivals like ALT EFF, play a crucial role in communicating and sensitizing people, helping them develop a sense of respect for the environment through films. It is what you respect, that you love and protect.”

This year the edition has a new film submission category, a ‘Youth Category’, along with International Feature Films, International Short Films, Indian Feature Films, and Indian Short Films.

The jury includes Michael Snyder, highly awarded photojournalist and filmmaker together with Amin Hajee, Anand Patwardhan, and Sourav Sarangi. The ambassadors representing the festival include Jackie Shroff and Mrunmayee Deshpande amongst other leading figures in the industry. The founding team comprises Kunal Khanna, Neha Shreshta, and Rudransh Mathur.

Originally, ALT EFF was conceived as a physical festival, but this year, in order to ensure safety for all festival-goers, ALT EFF remains virtual.