KHADC border panel to meet Himas

SHILLONG, Sep 29: The Boundary Committee of the KHADC on Wednesday met to discuss the land documents collected from the traditional Himas and landowners living along the interstate border before preparing the final report to be submitted to the state government.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, KHADC chief Titosstarwell Chyne said they discussed how the council can assist the state government and even the Assam government in resolving the long-pending inter-state boundary dispute.

“I am happy that the state government is engaging the ADCs in this exercise,” he said. Chyne said they will stick to the land documents and maps in the areas of the differences according to the territorial right.

“We will submit our report to justify our claim over the land documents and map which we have of the areas under the jurisdiction of the Council,” the KHADC Chief Executive Member said.

Pointing out that the ADCs came into existence 20 years before the birth of Meghalaya in 1972, Chyne said they would like the boundary to be drawn according to the documents and the map of the council.

He also said the Council will be holding a meeting with the traditional heads at Nongpoh on October 8 and at Nongstoin on October 12.

“We will be preparing our final report after these two meetings,” Chyne added.