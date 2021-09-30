ULFA-I recruitment module busted in Upper Assam

GUWAHATI, Sept 30: A recruitment module of militant outfit, ULFA-I was busted in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Assam Police in the Namtola area of Upper Assam’s Sivasagar district, official sources informed on Thursday.

The Joypur Battalion under Spear Corps along with Sonari Police, based on a specific input, carried out a well-planned and coordinated operation on Wednesday and apprehended seven youths at Namtola while the group was on its way to the ULFA training camps across Myanmar border.

“The group included a cadre who had earlier surrendered in 2016 and one who had already tried to join the banned outfit a couple of years back. All the apprehended individuals confessed to having been recruited by handlers of ULFA-I,” an official statement said.

“The operation displays the synergy and seamless efforts by the security forces towards weaning away the youth from falling prey to the nefarious designs of the banned outfit. The good coordination between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Assam Police has resulted in good results in the past and shall continue to ensure that the region stays peaceful and stable,” the statement said.