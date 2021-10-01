Cabbie ‘harasses’ girl in city, FIR lodged

SHILLONG, Sep 30: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by a taxi driver in the city. In this connection, an FIR has been lodged with Madanrting Police station on complaint filed by the girl.

According to the FIR, the incident happened on September 24 when the girl was waiting for a taxi at Mawshbuit. The cabbie then approached her and offered to drop her to her destination.

In the complaint, the girl alleged that after reaching Assam Regiment Center, the cabbie offered her beer, which she refused.

She alleged that he also wanted to take her to Jyntah.

When she refused, the driver then headed towards Wahthirthi road and allegedly harassed her by touching her inappropriately. It was then the girl jumped off the running vehicle, according to the FIR.