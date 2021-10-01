International Day for Older Persons celebrated at Bainapara

TURA, Oct 1: With an aim to spread awareness on health and social rights, the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, South West Garo Hills, in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ampati, observed International Day for Older Persons, themed “Digital Equity for All Ages”, on Friday at Bainapara Community Hall.

South West Garo HIlls Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Ch. Chitturi, who was present on the occasion as the Chief Guest, guaranteed maximum administrative support to the aged and elderly citizens of the District.

While interacting with the senior citizens who were present at the gathering, he assured them of help and entry into his office or any other government office, without any prior appointment.

Advocate Samir Chakravorty, a resource person of DLSA addressed the gathering on Maintenance & Welfare of Senior Citizens Act 2007 and services available to Senior Citizens, while Senior Medical Officer of Betasing PHC, Dr. Midrose Marak covered topics on health issues.

Senilla G Momin, an elderly woman, currently of 89 years of age from Bainapara village and Sanjing Marak, an elderly man from Aringre village who is currently 95 years old were felicitated as the oldest senior citizens present at the gathering.