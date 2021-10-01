Meghalaya’s first U-19 Women’s One Day match washed out

Shillong, Sep 30: Meghalaya’s first match of the U-19 Women’s One Day Trophy 2021-22 was abandoned today without a ball being bowled because of unfavourable playing conditions in Bhubaneshwar. The Plate Group match against Manipur was originally scheduled for September 28 but was postponed by the BCCI in order to avoid a predicted bout of bad weather. Two other Plate Group matches took place at other grounds in Bhubaneshwar. As a result, Meghalaya and Manipur split points, two apiece. Meghalaya are scheduled to face Nagaland tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Meghalaya U-19 boys will play in Ranchi against Mizoram in the Plate Group of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.