Ronaldo scores again, United grab late winner

MANCHESTER, Sep 30: Cristiano Ronaldo removed his Manchester United jersey, flexed his muscular physique and soaked in the acclaim of the fans after his winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Not a bad way for the Portugal superstar to mark another record-breaking night in the Champions League.

On his record 178th appearance in the competition, Ronaldo made his most decisive intervention with virtually the last kick of the game at Old Trafford to complete United’s dramatic comeback in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal on Wednesday.

After winning a header from a hopeful cross into the area, Ronaldo showed his sprightliness at the age of 36 by then reacting to a loose ball after a touch by substitute Jesse Lingard and shooting underneath Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from a narrow angle.

“It’s just what he has done throughout his career,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “He is so strong mentally. He stays in the game. I have seen him all day, the way he has worked, built himself up for this game and how focused he has been.

It was Ronaldo’s fifth goal in five games since joining from Juventus for a second spell at United, and definitely his most important.

Oh, and make that 136 goals in the Champions League – a record, naturally.

Villarreal looked like handing United a second straight group loss by going in front in the 53rd through Paco Alcacer, who poked in a finish through the legs of United goalkeeper David De Gea following a cross.

It needed an outrageous strike by Alex Telles to bring United level seven minutes after Villarreal’s goal.

Picked out by a pinpoint cross from Bruno Fernandes at a free kick, the Brazilian left back took a step back at the edge of the area and struck a first-time volley that swerved inside the far post.

Away from the drama surrounding Ronaldo’s winning goal, it was another below-par performance from United. There was no pattern or coherence to United’s attacking play, with Jadon Sancho again disappointing.

There were errors aplenty at the back, and it was a night to forget, in particular, for Dalot — the replacement for Wan-Bissaka. (AP)