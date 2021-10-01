State logs 129 cases, four deaths

Shillong, Sep 30: The State on Thursday recorded 129 new Covid-19 cases while four more patients succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll in the State to 1,404. The total active cases in the State stand at 1,619, while 78,267 patients have so far recovered from the viral infection with 199 new recoveries on Thursday.

66 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 42 in West Khasi Hills, 11 in West Jaintia Hills, four in Ri-Bhoi, three in East Jaintia Hills, two in South West Khasi Hills and one in North Garo Hills.

Among the new recoveries, 109 from East Khasi Hills, 27 from Ri-Bhoi, 23 from West Khasi Hills, 22 from West Jaintia Hills, nine from South West Khasi Hills, eight from East Jaintia Hills and one from South Garo Hills.