UPD rules out common candidate

Shillong, Sep 30: UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday ruled out any possibilities of putting up a common candidate for the upcoming by-elections to the three Assembly seats.

“As of now, the question of a common candidate does not arise. All the allies of the MDA are free to set up candidates in any of the three seats,” Lyngdoh said while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

He however said that the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) comprising of the UDP and HSPDP will be fielding candidates in all the three seats. The candidate for the Mawphlang seat will be from the UDP, he said.

Leaders of both the parties will meet to decide on candidates from Mawryngkneng and Phulbari, he added.

Echoing similar views, HSPDP senior leader, Renikton L Tongkhar said that the party has decided to back the candidate put up by the UDP for the Mawphlang seat.