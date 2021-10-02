Boxing legend Mike Tyson ‘lands a punch’ in Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’

Mumbai, Oct 1 : Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Hindi film ‘Liger’ will see American boxing legend Mike Tyson in a pivotal role.
The announcement was made by Vijay on his social media account earlier this week when he tweeted: “We promised you Madness! We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle – #LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet
The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON. #Namaste TYSON.”
The actor also uploaded a promotional video along with the announcement, welcoming the boxing champ.
Directed by Puri Jagannath, the movie also stars Ananya Panday. (IANS)

