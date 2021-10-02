UNSC approves another ‘technical rollover’ of Libya mission

United Nations, Oct 1 : The UN Security Council has approved another “technical rollover” for the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) as council members could not find consensus on a substantive mandate renewal.

Resolution 2599, which was unanimously adopted by the 15-member council, decides to extend the mandate of UNSMIL till January 31, 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

The rollover of the mandate would allow the mission to work through the December 24 elections in Libya.

The Security Council, on September 15, had to approve a technical rollover till September 30 to allow more time for negotiations after the original draft resolution for a one-year extension would certainly fail.

The major differences among council members were on the restructuring of UNSMIL to its original leadership position of one special representative based in Tripoli, as well as language on the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, according to diplomats. (IANS)