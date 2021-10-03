130 fresh cases, one death

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 23: The state on Saturday recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases while one more more succumbed to the viral infection taking the total death toll in the state to 1,405.
84 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills.
The total active cases in the state in state stand at 1557, while 78,613 patients have so far recovered from the virus with 238 new recoveries on Saturday.

