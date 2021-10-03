‘No plan to contest state polls’

SHILLONG, Oct 2: State Congress chief Vincent H. Pala said he does not intend to contest the 2023 Assembly elections.

“I am an MP I do not think I have enough luggage with me. I do not have plans to contest the coming elections,” he said on Saturday.

“I think the party’s interest is more important than my interest, so I am very happy to be in Delhi. I think I have established my contact base in Delhi to connect for the welfare of the people (by way of central projects),” Pala said. Stating that he normally does not interfere in state subjects except when a minister seeks his help in approaching central ministries and departments, Pala said: “Delhi is more than enough for me. Now I have to give time to my party here with access to my parliamentary constituency as an MP and the state beyond as the party president.”

The MPCC chief said he has almost completed touring Jaintia Hills and hopes to touch all Assembly constituencies across the state by October end.

“I have not travelled much in the Garo Hills but will visit the region now,” he said.

There have been speculations that Pala took up the assignment as the MPCC chief in a bid to become the Chief Minister, leading to differences with Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul M Sangma.