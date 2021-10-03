‘Not easy for TMC in state’

SHILLONG, Oct 2: Parliamentarian and MPCC chief Vincent H. Pala on Saturday said YouTuber Vicky Dey is more popular than the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the chances of the latter making inroads in Meghalaya are dim.

“I do not think any party can make it so easily. The BJP and NCP had come to Meghalaya much in advance but have not made inroads,” he said.

A new party can win a seat or two but covering more ground in the state would be an uphill task, Pala said.

“As of now, Vicky Dey is more popular than the TMC and I do not think people in Meghalaya will be easily convinced by the TMC as they know what is happening in West Bengal,” he added, insisting that a dynamic society and a high literacy rate make all the difference in Meghalaya.

The TMC had earlier said it has a major plan for the North East. The party is reportedly targeting a set of Congress leaders in Meghalaya caught in a cold war between former Chief Minister Mukul M. Sangma and Pala.

Sangma, miffed with the Congress high command for not being consulted on Pala’s appointment as the state party chief, had met a senior TMC leader in Kolkata last week to set tongues wagging.