Royals chase down CSK’s 190-run target

Abu Dhabi, Oct 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal timed it beautifully while Shivam Dube deflated Chennai Super Kings with brute power as Rajasthan Royals kept their play-off hopes alive with a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory in the IPL here on Saturday.

Jasiwal smashed 50 off 21 balls which included some delectable sixes off star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood while Dube sent the likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja into orbit en route his unbeaten 64 off 42 balls as Royals made a short work of a victory target of 190 in just 17.3 overs.

Royals now have 10 points with two matches to go. The fourth place is set to be clinched at 14 points and net run-rate is going to be crucial. The defeat won’t hurt CSK much as they sit pretty on 18 points, having already made it to last four stage.

When CSK ended their innings at 189 for 4 with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s superb 60-ball-101 not out, little did anyone think that Royals’ Indian players would reply in kind and go even one better.

Jaiswal, with six fours and three sixes, was given fine support by Evin Lewis (27 off 12 balls) in their opening stand of 77 in 5.2 overs which set up the game.

Hazlewood (0/54) wouldn’t have imagined that he would be hit for three sixes in his first spell as the match slipped out of CSK’s grasp in the Powerpay itself.

Dube, who doesn’t have much of a footwork, hit some monstrous sixes off Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran whenever the ball was pitched in his arc. In all, he hit four fours and four sixes.

Such was Dube’s domination that even the stylish Sanju Samson (28) paled in comparison during their 89 run stand for the third wicket in 9.3 overs.

When the match started, it seemed as if Gaikwad owned the stage as he hit a six off Mustafizur Rahaman’s last ball to complete a coveted maiden IPL ton.

Gaikwad struck as many as nine fours and five sixes in his 60-ball 101 not out.

Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out off 15 balls) scythed through the Royals attack at the back-end as the Super Kings added 55 runs in only 3.4 overs. (PTI)