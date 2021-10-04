‘Feels amazing to qualify for play-offs with 2 games to spare’

Sharjah, Oct 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said it’s an “amazing feeling” to qualify for the IPL play-offs with a couple of games to spare and now their aim is to finish in the top two in the standings.

RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs to make it to their second successive IPL play-offs. “Feels amazing. After 2011, we haven’t done it with games to spare. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign. We have two more opportunities to finish in the top two. Should give us motivation to play even more fearlessly,” Kohli said after the match.

“When you don’t have any wickets on the scoreboard, you can take more risks. Which myself and Dev (Padikkal) have to.” The India captain, however, added that there are still areas of improvement for RCB. (PTI)