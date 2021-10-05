Conrad sees political tinge in HNLC statement

SHILLONG, Oct 5: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday did not rule out the political angle vis-à-vis the statement issued by the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Monday, warning people against joining the National People’s Party (NPP).

“The statement seems to have come right before the Lamphrang Blah (MDC) was scheduled to join the NPP and it happens to be close to the by-election. Therefore, one cannot completely rule out the political angle. All these are being examined,” said Sangma on the sidelines of a function held at Mawphlang today.

The HNLC had, on Monday, issued a statement claiming responsibility for the placement of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) outside the NPP office in Lachumiere and had demanded party workers to resign from the NPP, besides warning them against joining the party within a month.

“Are the HNLC scared that the NPP is growing from strength to strength?” Sangma questioned, adding that such threats “will not deter the party from coming out in full strength.”

“We are here to fight for our people – we should not be cowed down by these challenges that are thrown at us,” the CM said while exuding confidence that the NPP will “come out with flying colours in the by-election on Oct 30.”

A day after an abandoned bag containing an IED was found outside the NPP office, necessary orders have been given to the state police to investigate and take action, Sangma added.

“As a political party, it is something we are not happy about. The Dy CM and I have made it clear that this is not the kind of thing that should be in politics – we condemn this act,” he said.

When asked about security arrangements in the city, he said, “The security aspect will be re-examined and in case of necessary up-gradation or additional forces that are required, the police department will look into it.”

To a question on HNLC’s extortion messages to legislators, the chief minister said the police department has taken note of this issue, “and action will be taken based on all the evidence collected.”