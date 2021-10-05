Meghalaya Dy CM slams HNLC’s stand against NPP

SHILLONG, October 5: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today slammed the banned HNLC for “threatening” people who wish to join the National People’s Party (NPP).

The banned HNLC in a statement yesterday warned party workers of the NPP in Khasi and Jaintia hills and asked them to resign from the party within a month failing which it would take strong measures against the office bearers of the NPP in Khasi as well as in Jaintia hills.