Meghalaya Dy CM slams HNLC’s stand against NPP

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter
Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong.

SHILLONG, October 5: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today slammed the banned HNLC for “threatening” people who wish to join the National People’s Party (NPP).

The banned HNLC in a statement yesterday warned party workers of the NPP in Khasi and Jaintia hills and asked them to resign from the party within a month failing which it would take strong measures against the office bearers of the NPP in Khasi as well as in Jaintia hills.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.