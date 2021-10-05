‘Peace prerequisite for development of NE’

SHILLONG, Oct 4: Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu said peace is a prerequisite for development.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation of Shillong-Dawki road upgradation project here on Monday, Naidu said the North East needs peace for progress.

He expressed happiness that insurgency has waned in the region and insisted on dialogues to ensure the rebels give up arms and join the mainstream.

The Vice President said the fear of the gun and insurgent activities impeded development in the North East. He urged people to utilise the peaceful atmosphere and create a proper ecosystem for early completion of development projects.

He asked local authorities to ensure that there is no delay in project works stating the Centre is providing sufficient funds for the development of the region.

Insisting on transparency and accountability in every government project, Naidu said the public needs to have complete information on any project. He said there should be zero tolerance against corruption and that everyone, including engineers, contractors and implementing agencies, should be made accountable for ensuring quality work.

He said the North East has immense natural beauty. He was optimistic that air connectivity to Shillong will improve once the Covid situation improves further.

Referring to the importance of agro-based entrepreneurship, he called upon the budding entrepreneurs to take advantage of the immense opportunities in the state’s horticulture sector and add value to the supply chain.

He lauded the state government for encouraging entrepreneurship among the youth and equipping them with skill-based learning through the PRIME Hub initiative.

Talking about local products, such as Lakadong turmeric and ginger, Naidu said there are avenues to showcase the indigenous horticultural varieties to the world through marketing.

He called upon the young entrepreneurs to improve productivity, packaging and support the small farmers to ensure their products get the right price.

Naidu congratulated Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang, who was present during the event, on being appointed as the state’s first indigenous woman Chief Secretary. He said her achievement will inspire the youth to take up government service as a career.

He recalled the late PA Sangma and said the great leader from the North East will be remembered for his work.