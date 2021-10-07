Abhishek Banerjee: Realised that lawyers are performers, they do shadow practice

Mumbai, Oct 6 : Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who essays the role of a lawyer in upcoming movie ‘Rashmi Rocket’, followed a unique path to prepare for his courtroom appearance. He says that lawyers are performers as they do shadow practice.

While describing his role in detail Abhishek shared, “I wanted to go to courtrooms to see the proceedings, but unfortunately I couldn’t because of lockdown as courts were not functioning or functioning at 50 per cent capacity or no public was allowed at all. However, I asked my lawyer friends for help.”

“One of my very good lawyer friends is a senior advocate and runs his own company. I spoke to him and he told me about a lawyer’s life and I kept observing him also, how he would easily jump from a normal subject to the legality of that subject and he told me about how some lawyers are quite a star in the courtroom and people go especially to listen to their proceedings!”

Abhishek added that his friend also told him that lawyers have their own performance styles and they can alter their body language, voice and speech to entice and intrigue the judge and that’s what he tried as well.

“I tried to create my own personality when I was in the courtroom and a completely different personality when I was outside the courtroom. Also, during the process I realised that lawyers are performers, they do shadow practice, they rehearse their lines, they do their research work exactly like how actors do,” he said.

Abhishek added: “So, I had to find a fine balance between being rehearsed as Ishit but not look rehearsed as an actor. I enjoyed the process a lot, let’s see, how the audience reacts!”

‘Rashmi Rocket’ starring Taapsee Pannu is a movie that’s based on a fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line as an athlete and making a mark for her country.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.(IANS)