Cong’s Ashahel joins UDP

SHILLONG, Oct 6: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Wednesday named Ashahel D. Shira, the Congress MDC from Batabari as its candidate for the Rajabala Assembly seat.

The UDP decided not to contest the Mawryngkneng seat and instead, extend support to Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the National People’s Party candidate for the October 30 bye-elections.

Shira, a former legislator from Rajabala, quit Congress and formally joined the UDP on Tuesday evening after being denied the ticket. Congress awarded the Rajabala ticket to former legislator Azad Zaman’s widow Hashina Yasmin Mondal.

Soon after welcoming Shira into the party, UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh told reporters that the MDC was chosen as the candidate for Rajabala after he decided to join the party.

The UDP president said the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), a constituent of the Regional Democratic Alliance, backed the UDP’s decision to support the NPP candidate for Mawryngkneng.

He also said the HSPDP has extended its support to Shira and Eugeneson Lyngdoh Mawphlang, the UDP candidate for Mawphlang.

Asked if Syiem is the common candidate of the MDA from Mawryngkneng, Lyngdoh said there has been no such agreement at the state level. The UDP chief said he was confident about winning the Rajabala seat besides Mawphlang since the party has made inroads in the Garo Hills region.

“We have awarded the ticket to former Indian footballer (Eugeneson) based on certain parameters. He is a very strong, young and dynamic candidate. I do not see any problem in him sailing through,” Lyngdoh said.

He felt the sympathy factor may impact the outcome of the bye-elections to a certain extent. “Winnability and quality of a candidate will matter too,” he said.