Editor,

One fails to see how the question of accession of Khasi States can be reopened. The accession of Khasi States was an issue arising out of the partition of British India and the negotiations preceding it. It is not within the competence of other bodies to reopen this question. The only party/parties which might have a right to demand it are the Rulers (the Syiems/Chiefs) of Khasi States who signed the Instrument of Accession or their successors.

The only documents relevant to the accession were the Instrument of Accession and the Indian Independence Act, 1947.

Yours etc.,

Morning Star Sumer,

Shillong – 2

Hollow explanations

Editor,

This is in response to a reply to a letter from the Principal, Pine Mount School, Shillong that appeared in these columns on Oct 2, 2021. As expected, the Principal has provided attractive replies to the concerns raised by me through my letter that appeared on Oct 1, 2021. Well, she has to defend the school as there are no alternatives for her. As an employee, it is natural to be myopic to see that things are going normal. But we the parents are watching from outside and know very well the state of education in the school. It is not true that online classes started on April 3, 2020 as no such information was provided to the parents or the students then. Being a parent, I know much more as to what is happening in the academic front of my daughter. The point is that the school is totally irresponsible when it comes to education. The teachers were merely asking the students to read and understand by themselves by providing only instructions on WhatsApp and not online teaching.

I don’t know which classes are referred to where the students are apparently tired out by long online classes. Majority of the grades were without online classes. As I mentioned earlier, providing information on WhatsApp is not teaching. The teachers showed little professionalism by their abandonment of online teaching and resorting to recorded audio and video clips that have little usefulness to the students. For example, the mathematics teacher from one particular class totally disappeared from online teaching and only occasionally took some tests without teaching. I cannot reveal the class as it may invite trouble for us. The school now has a long history of providing a poor standard of education and the so-called educators have perhaps lost all interest in teaching. Teachers have to teach and that is their primary duty and the manner in which they discharge it reflects their attitude and professionalism. Being a government school, they must not be laid back in their attitude and duties. Teachers who merely passively satisfy their thinking will not be useful to the children’s learning process and their future. Moreover, the Principal has to be active and far-sighted to sustain and provide quality education to the school where parents like us send our daughters to learn by proper means. The Government must do an academic audit of the school so that the students don’t suffer and quality education is provided.

Yours etc.,

Donald Swer,

Shillong

Open up educational institutions for all

Editor,

Through your esteemed column, I would like to draw your attention and the attention of the appropriate authorities to the issue regarding the opening of educational institutions in the Shillong agglomeration. Many colleges have boldly confronted the risk of opening their gates to students on alternate days, following the regulated SOPs. Some are yet to do so and are skeptical of it. But isn’t life all about risk-taking and making the best opportunity out of it?

Some institutions have been biased towards their students and make exceptions for students of Science or Commerce streams while they have taken students of Humanities/ Arts for granted. They have left them to the mercy of the teachers in the online mode thereby gambling with the lives of these students. Yet, we all are made to bear cumbersome amount as course fees which are hard- earned by our parents. And many students have been inoculated in anticipation of having offline classes.

Even so, online classes are frequently disrupted either due to connectivity issues or other technical problems and even due to negligence of the students or even, in fact, the teachers. These mediums are often taken for granted by many and I believe we shall bear the negative impacts in the near future. Of course, this can be rectified. One way is with the resumption of educational institutions for all students with the required SOPs without any bias and with utmost urgency.

Someone once asked me why I enrolled myself in a reputed college and still bear this huge course fee for studying online and enduring the financial crisis, while IGNOU or other open learning sources are available in the market with much less course fees. I was left dumbfounded.

Here’s some suggestion to those institutions that are on tenterhooks about opening up. Bring your students, all of them, on alternate days and see them off to their future without any bias and don’t leave them at the mercy of online classes. The phrase “Students are the pillars of tomorrow” is just as bleak as your skepticism.

I hope the concerned authorities will take their students into consideration and take appropriate action. I also urge the city’s Parents’ bodies and Students’ bodies to take heed of this matter.

Yours etc.,

Name withheld on request,

Via email