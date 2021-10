Assam , Meghalaya hold meeting on boundary issues at Ratacherra

KHELERIAT, October 15: Meghalaya and Assam today held a meeting on the inter-state boundary at Ratacherra as per the decision taken in the last Chief Minister level meeting on boundary disputes.

In the today’s meeting on inter-state boundary disputes at Ratacherra Meghalaya, Assam’s Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary along with MLA of Katigorah LAC, Khaliluddin Mazumdar, DC of Cachar district of Assam, Keerti Jalli, SP of Cachar, Ramandeep Kaur sat in a meeting with Meghalaya’s minister of Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Minister of Home (Police) Lahkmen Rymbui, Shitlange Pale, MLA of Sutgna-Saipung, DC if East Jaintia Hills E. Kharmalki.

The meeting was held in a cordial environment.