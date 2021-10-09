Kim Clijsters loses in 1st round at Indian Wells

Indian Wells, Oct 8: Kim Clijsters hit another detour in her comeback to pro tennis, losing in three sets in her first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open.

She was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 on Thursday by Katerina Siniakova, a three-time major doubles champion from Czech Republic. Siniakova teamed with countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova to win a gold medal in doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. Clijsters, a 38-year-old Hall of Famer, also lost in the first round at the WTA Tour stop in Chicago last week.

The four-time major champion and mother of three originally came back last year, but her attempt was interrupted by knee surgery last October and a bout with COVID-19 in January. Clijsters committed nine double faults against Siniakova, who converted six of nine break points in the match. Clijsters received a wild-card into the tournament she won in 2005 and 2003. (AP)