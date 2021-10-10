NPP confident of winning all 3 seats

SHILLONG, Oct 9: As the by-poll tempo heats up and all political parties are gearing up, the NPP which is contesting from all the three by-poll constituencies is hopeful that people will repose their faith in the party.

“Elections are always very unpredictable but we are hopeful that people will repose their faith in our government for all the work we have done,” said NPP leader and Minister in-charge Health, James Sangma while replying to a query on his assessment of the by-poll in three Assembly constituencies.

“In this election, the NPP will win in all the three seats,” he added.

The NPP is fielding Pyniaid Sing Syiem from Mawryngkneng constituency, Congress rebel turned NPP candidate Lamphrang Blah from Mawphlang and Abdus Saleh from Rajabala.

It may be mentioned that as many as 13 candidates have entered the fray to contest by-elections to three Assembly constituencies in the state scheduled for October 30.

Five candidates each will contest from Mawryngkneng and Rajabala while three candidates will fight it out for the Mawphlang seat.

Three candidates – former Congress leader and independent candidate Norbert Marboh, KHNAM’s Esron Marwein and a former nurse of Mawryngkneng PHC, Arbiangkam Kharsohmat – submitted their papers from Mawryngkneng on the last day of filing of nominations on Friday.

The two other candidates in the fray include Congress candidate Highlander Kharmalki and NPP’s Pyniaid Sing Syiem.

The three candidates from Mawphlang include Congress candidate Kennedy C Khyriem, UDP’s Eugeneson Lyngdoh Mawphlang and Congress rebel turned NPP candidate Lamphrang Blah.

In Rajabala, it is a five-way contest. UDP’s Ashahel D Shira, a rebel Congress MDC, BJP candidate Kingstone B Marak, Congress candidate Hashina Yasmin Mondal , NPP’s Abdus Saleh and Independent candidate Carla R Sangma.