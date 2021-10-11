Maintain status quo: National minorities panel to state govt

SHILLONG, Oct 10: The National Commission for Minorities has directed the Meghalaya government to maintain status quo on the issue of shifting residents of Harijan Colony from Iew Mawlong and also directed the state government to furnish complete records before it on October 15.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the state government’s decision to shift the employees of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) from Harijan Colony.

Adding to the problems of the state government, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has taken cognizance of news reports in local and national media and directed the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Inspector General of Police, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills and the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills to submit action taken report on the matter.

The Commission has warned that if it does not receive the replies within the stipulated time, it will exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue summons to the officials to appear in person before the Commission or through a representative.

“The National Commission for Minorities has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the government’s decision to shift the employees of the Shillong Municipal Board and other departments from the Harijan Colony and find an alternative location for relocating the illegal settlers,” Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) secretary, Gurjit Singh said on Sunday.

Accordingly, he said, the Commission directed the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya to furnish a detailed report and maintain status quo as ordered by the High Court of Meghalaya on April 9, 2021.

“The High Court had earlier passed orders for the maintenance of status quo and the matter is also under the consideration of the Supreme Court. But the Conrad Sangma-led government has ignored these and announced they will take possession of the 2.5 acres of land within a week,” Singh said.

He said the HPC, which represents hundreds of poor families living in the Punjabi Lane that has now become prime property, is relieved that the Commission has intervened. The HPC hopes that the Commission will take this matter to its logical end, he said.

He said it is the HPC’s duty to protect the lives and rights of the Sikhs of Shillong and “we will do so at all costs and will not allow the High-Level Committee to have its illegal way,” Singh said.

Recently, the state government had said it would take possession of the land at Harijan Colony within a week’s time.

According to the government’s decision, the employees of the SMB residing at Harijan Colony will be relocated to the staff quarters, located on the premises of the Board’s temporary office at Bishop Cotton Road.

The Cabinet discussed the High Level Committee’s report submitted recently. The Committee had given a presentation on the report and its recommendations before the Cabinet.