Switzerland close in on Italy, Sweden beat Kozovo 3-0

GENEVA, Oct 10: With group leader Italy away on Nations League duty, Switzerland took control of second place in their World Cup qualifying section after beating Northern Ireland 2-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Steven Zuber and substitute Christian Fassnacht arrived in stoppage time at the end of each half, and both came after the Irish were reduced to 10 men.

Both goals came on fast breaks through an overrun Irish defense, yet were poor reward for Switzerland’s 25 attempts, seven on target, in a Europe Group C where Italy’s superior goal difference could yet be decisive.

Northern Ireland was undermanned from the 37th minute when defender Jamal Lewis was shown a second yellow card by Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić for taking too long to deliver a throw-in.

The win lifted the Swiss six points clear of the Irish in second place with three rounds of games left.

Switzerland is three points behind Italy and can draw level on Tuesday by winning at last-placed Lithuania, which got its first points by beating Bulgaria 3-1 on Saturday.

Only group winners advance direct to Qatar, and runners-up enter a 12-team playoffs in March where three places at the finals tournament are on offer.

Switzerland thought it led in the fourth minute when Denis Zakaria rifled a first-time shot from 25 meters low into the corner of the net.After a video review by the Slovenian match officials, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Alexander Isak enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a superb individual goal in Sweden’s 3-0 win over Kosovo that lifted the team to within one point of Spain on Saturday.

The Real Sociedad striker collected a pass on the left wing, put the ball through the legs of a challenger, then smashed a shot into the top corner from 30 meters.

That added to goals from Emil Forsberg – from the penalty spot – and substitute Robin Quaison.

Sweden has a game in hand over Spain, which isn’t in qualifying action in this international break because it is playing in the Nations League final four.

The teams still have to play each other – in Spain – in Group B before the end of European qualifying.

Greece scored two late goals to win at Georgia 2-0 and stay in third place, three points behind Sweden.

Greece and Sweden have three qualifying games left, the first of which comes on Tuesday when they meet in Stockholm. (AP)