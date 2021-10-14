MLA seeks detailed report

SHILLONG, Oct 13: Nongkrem MLA Lambor Malngiang on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the police on the arrest of five youths from Umphyrnai village for their alleged involvement in planting a bomb outside the National People’s Party office at Lachumiere on October 4.

He told reporters after a briefing by the police on the investigation into the incident that the allegation against the youths was serious.

“I have asked the police to submit a detailed report on this case,” Malngiang said.

The police had first arrested Umphyrnai resident Ksankupar Kharkongor, the main accused from the Shillong Civil Hospital on October 6. The police said that he had during interrogation admitted to his involvement in the incident and to being a member of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, G.K. Iangrai had said incriminating evidence was seized from Kharkongor’s possession. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma later said five people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

Following the leads provided by Kharkongor, the police picked up three youths from Umphyrnai on October 9. Another suspect from the village was asked to report to the police the following day.

The fourth youth reported to the Madanriting police station along with the members of his family and Livingstone Kharkongor, the sordar of the village. The Laitumkhrah police then took him for further interrogation.

The police had picked up a fifth youth from Umphyrnai on October 12 but he was released on Wednesday after it was found he was not involved in the bomb planting.

Malngiang urged the police to probe deeper and look at all possible angles in the case. “There should not be any lapses so that the real culprits are arrested,” he said.

He said the five youths were remanded to police custody by a lower court on Wednesday.

The Nongkrem MLA also said he urged the police to speed up the investigation since the family members are in dilemma.

“I am waiting for Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui to return from Delhi for discussing this matter,” he added.

The sordar of Umphyrnai village said the family members of the arrested youths are in great distress as they feel all of them are innocent.

“I cannot say whether the youth are involved or not. But I know they are responsible youths and there hasn’t been anything suspicious against them,” Kharkongor said.

He also said the police were in touch with the members of the village dorbar before coming to the village to pick up the youths.

Meanwhile, the Ka Sur Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep slammed the police for arresting the five Umphyrnai youths.

The organisation’s vice-chairman, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said the police made the arrests just to save face.

“The members of their families fear they may face the same fate as former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew,” he said, blaming the incident on the intelligence failure of the police.

“The police have still not been able to catch Vickey Dey but were quick to arrest these innocent youths,” Kharlyngdoh said.

The organisation’s general secretary, Marbud Dkhar said they will not allow the police to arrest the youths at random. “Arrests should be based on concrete evidence, not on mere suspicion,” he said.