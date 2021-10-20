1 killed in head-on collision on Umroi bypass

SHILLONG, Oct 20: One killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided head on at Umroi bypass this morning.

Police informed that a vehicle (AS 11 G 7819) coming from Silchar to Guwahati collided head on with a truck (NL 01AA 9137) coming from opposite direction at Umtyrnah on Umroi bypass resulting in death of the driver of the vehicle coming from Silchar and serious injury to the unidentified occupant who was rushed to Shillong Civil Hospital.

The deceased driver has been identified as Azaz Ahsan Rahmani of Badarpur, Karimganj, Assam. Post-mortem was conducted on the body at Nongpoh Civil Hospital.